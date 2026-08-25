Pizza Made In Upstate New York Garage Among Best In America

Pizza from a garage? Yep, and apparently it's some of the best in America. USA Today just gave this Upstate New York spot some major national recognition.

An Upstate New York pizzeria was just named one of the best in the nation by USA Today.

Rochester, New York Pizza Place Just Made USA TODAY's Best In The Country List

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Peels on Wheels Pizza Garage, tucked into Rochester's Beechwood neighborhood on Culver Road, was just named one of the best pizza places in the United States by USA TODAY.

Owner Luis Perez isn't making just one style of pizza. He's making four, and each one uses a completely different dough recipe.

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You've got thin New York-style rounds made with naturally leavened sourdough, plus thick Detroit, Sicilian, and Grandma rectangular styles.

Fan favorites include the classic pepperoni and a pie called the "trio top," which features diagonal stripes of vodka, pesto, and marinara sauce across the top.

Made From Scratch

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What really pushes it over the top is how seriously Perez takes his ingredients. Peels on Wheels operates on a true farm-to-table model, sourcing its meat, vegetables, and herbs from local sustainable farmers.

The sauces, bacon, select sausages, fresh mozzarella, and stracciatella cheese are all made in-house from scratch.

Peels on Wheels Pizza Garage is primarily a takeout spot. There's a long counter inside where customers often stand and eat their slice.

On nice days, the front garage door swings open and red woven lawn chairs line up out front, something Perez says reminds him of growing up in New York City.

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