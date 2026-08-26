Hidden Gambling Room Found Inside Hudson Valley Sports Bar

A hidden room with gambling devices was allegedly found at a popular sports bar in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, police seized four illegal video-style slot machines from a hidden room.

Hidden Gambling Room Found Inside Westchester County, New York Sports Bar

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On Friday, around 8:30 p.m., members of the New Rochelle Police Department Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at 142 Union Avenue, commonly known as the Union Avenue Sports Bar.

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Union Sports Bar Restaurant is a lively sports lounge and late-night fusion restaurant. It's open until 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and 2 a.m. the rest of the week.

The bar has a 4.4 rating out of 5 across Google reviews.

During the search, investigators located a private room in the back of the establishment containing illicit gambling activity, police say.

According to police, four video-style slot machines were seized.

Owner Arrested

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The bar's owner, a 35-year-old woman from New Rochelle, New York, was arrested after police raided her business.

She was charged with one count of promoting gambling and four counts of possession of a gambling device, all misdemeanors.

Business Fallout

The bar faces multiple violations and a formal license review by the New York State Liquor Authority.

"The business will be referred to the New York State Liquor Authority for multiple violations and license review," the the New Rochelle Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

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