Hidden Gambling Room Found Inside Hudson Valley Sports Bar

Hidden Gambling Room Found Inside Hudson Valley Sports Bar

NRPD

A hidden room with gambling devices was allegedly found at a popular sports bar in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, police seized four illegal video-style slot machines from a hidden room.

Hidden Gambling Room Found Inside Westchester County, New York Sports Bar

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Google

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m., members of the New Rochelle Police Department Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at 142 Union Avenue, commonly known as the Union Avenue Sports Bar.

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Union Sports Bar Restaurant is a lively sports lounge and late-night fusion restaurant. It's open until 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and 2 a.m. the rest of the week.

The bar has a 4.4 rating out of 5 across Google reviews.

During the search, investigators located a private room in the back of the establishment containing illicit gambling activity, police say.

According to police, four video-style slot machines were seized.

Owner Arrested

NRPD
NRPD

The bar's owner, a 35-year-old woman from New Rochelle, New York, was arrested after police raided her business.

She was charged with one count of promoting gambling and four counts of possession of a gambling device, all misdemeanors.

Business Fallout

The bar faces multiple violations and a formal license review by the New York State Liquor Authority.

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"The business will be referred to the New York State Liquor Authority for multiple violations and license review," the the New Rochelle Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

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Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Westchester County

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