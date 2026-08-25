Cheap European Grocery Store Finally Expands In The Hudson Valley

It's official: one of America's cheapest grocery stores is finally expanding in the Hudson Valley.

As of this writing, you can only find this supermarket in Westchester County

Lidl Expanding North In The Hudson Valley

Getty Images Inflation Sends Grocery Prices Soaring

Lidl officials confirmed that Rockland County's first Lidl supermarket will open next month.

According to the German grocery chain, the store promises "high-quality private-label products, global imports, and fresh, locally sourced options at low prices."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

A recent study from Consumer Reports named Lidl one of New York's cheapest supermarkets. There are currently 39 locations across New York State, but only two in all of the Hudson Valley (both in Westchester).

Most locations in New York State are in New York City and on Long Island.

Opening Date Set For Rockland County's First Lidl

Lidl US Lidl US

The new store on Route 303 in Tappan will hold its grand opening September 16, with a ribbon-cutting that morning. The ribbon-cutting is set for 7:40 a.m. with coffee and freshly baked croissants.

"Early shoppers will enjoy exclusive deals, a first look at specialty items, and the exciting opportunity to experience Lidl’s award-winning aisles," Lidl US told Hudson Valley Post.

The Tappan, New York store will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

"At Lidl US, shoppers will discover a grocery store centered on value, quality, and efficiency. From private label picks and imported goods to fresh local produce, you’ll get to experience the quality we’re famous for in Europe — without using your passport," Lidl US adds.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.