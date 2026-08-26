These States Are Getting The Most New York Transplants

New Yorkers aren't just moving out of state; they're heading to a few places in particular. A new analysis shows exactly where the biggest wave of New York transplants went

If you've been feeling like everyone is moving away from the Empire State, a new study confirms your instincts.

New York Ranked Worst In America Attracting New Residents

Hudson Valley Post reported last week that New York State ranks dead last in attracting new residents.

Gourmet Gift Baskets analyzed Census Bureau data and state-to-state moving trends to rank all 50 states and D-C on how well they attract new residents.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York placed 51st. South Carolina ranked first.

Idaho, Arizona, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, and Nevada all placed near the top of the list.

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To

Photo by Robinson Greig on Unsplash 2 boys in red shirt sitting on yellow metal bar

Where are New Yorkers going when they decide it's time to leave?

The study also ranked the top 10 state-to-state migrations. New York State appeared three times in the top 10.

According to the study, New Yorkers are moving to Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania the most.

These 3 States Are The Top Destinations For New Yorkers

Whether it's chasing warm weather down south or looking for more space just over the state line, New Yorkers are continuously finding new places to call home

Where People Are Moving To In New York In 2026

Where People Are Moving To In New York In 2026

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most This list is based off U-Haul 2025 Midyear Migration Trends

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed For 2026