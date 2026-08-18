15 Items New York Thieves Steal Most From Target
Target has faced major retail theft problems, and some everyday products are stolen far more often than others.
Here are 15 items frequently targeted.
15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores
Target is a great spot for New Yorkers to save on everyday items, home goods, food, and much more.
But the popular store appears to have a growing shoplifting problem. Below are the most popular items that some New Yorkers are getting with a "five-finger discount."
15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio
According to reports, Target has faced hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from organized retail crime and shoplifting, forcing the company to change security protocols, lock up everyday items, and even close select high-risk stores.
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Recently, Target closed its East Harlem store at 517 East 117th Street in Manhattan due to retail theft and safety concerns.
Potential Prison Sentences in New York
In New York State, the severity of a larceny charge and its corresponding prison sentence depends directly on the dollar value of the stolen property.
Charge: Petit larceny
- Value of Goods: $1,000 or less
- Offense Level: Class A misdemeanor
- Maximum Sentence: Up to 364 days in jail
Charge: Grand larceny, 4th degree
- Value of Goods: More than $1,000
- Offense Level: Class E felony
- Maximum Sentence: Up to 4 years in prison
Charge: Grand larceny, 3rd degree
- Value of Goods: More than $3,000
- Offense Level: Class D felony
- Maximum Sentence: Up to 7 years in prison
Charge: Grand larceny, 2nd degree
- Value of Goods: More than $50,000
- Offense Level: Class C felony
- Maximum Sentence: Up to 15 years in prison
Charge: Grand larceny, 1st degree
- Value of Goods: More than $1,000,000
- Offense Level: Class B felony
- Maximum Sentence: Up to 25 years in prison
The Top 10 Most Shoplifted Items at Target!
The Top 10 Most Shoplifted Items at Target!
Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates
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Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
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