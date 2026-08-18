15 Items New York Thieves Steal Most From Target

15 Items New York Thieves Steal Most From Target

Brandon Bell, Getty Images

Target has faced major retail theft problems, and some everyday products are stolen far more often than others.

Here are 15 items frequently targeted.

15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images
Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Target is a great spot for New Yorkers to save on everyday items, home goods, food, and much more.

But the popular store appears to have a growing shoplifting problem. Below are the most popular items that some New Yorkers are getting with a "five-finger discount."

15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores

Target may have the best clearance but according to Financebuzz.com, this popular store also has quite a few items that people love to steal as well.

Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

According to reports, Target has faced hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from organized retail crime and shoplifting, forcing the company to change security protocols, lock up everyday items, and even close select high-risk stores.

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Recently, Target closed its East Harlem store at 517 East 117th Street in Manhattan due to retail theft and safety concerns.

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Potential Prison Sentences in New York

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

In New York State, the severity of a larceny charge and its corresponding prison sentence depends directly on the dollar value of the stolen property.

Charge: Petit larceny

  • Value of Goods: $1,000 or less
  • Offense Level: Class A misdemeanor
  • Maximum Sentence: Up to 364 days in jail

Charge: Grand larceny, 4th degree

  • Value of Goods: More than $1,000
  • Offense Level: Class E felony
  • Maximum Sentence: Up to 4 years in prison

Charge: Grand larceny, 3rd degree

  • Value of Goods: More than $3,000
  • Offense Level: Class D felony
  • Maximum Sentence: Up to 7 years in prison

Charge: Grand larceny, 2nd degree

  • Value of Goods: More than $50,000
  • Offense Level: Class C felony
  • Maximum Sentence: Up to 15 years in prison

Charge: Grand larceny, 1st degree

  • Value of Goods: More than $1,000,000
  • Offense Level: Class B felony
  • Maximum Sentence: Up to 25 years in prison

The Top 10 Most Shoplifted Items at Target!

The Top 10 Most Shoplifted Items at Target!

Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates

Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates

Porch Pirates are always on the look out to see what they can steal. If you order online a lot here are some tips to avoid becoming a target.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Taylor Swift Books at Target: Perfect Picks for Every Swiftie

Taylor Swift Books at Target: Perfect Picks for Every Swiftie

From coloring books and sticker dress-up activities to Mad Libs, board books, and reading editions, explore Taylor Swift books at Target that any Swiftie will love. A curated collection of fun, creative, and collectible titles inspired by her music, eras, and Eras Tour.

Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

 

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

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