15 Items New York Thieves Steal Most From Target

Target has faced major retail theft problems, and some everyday products are stolen far more often than others.

Here are 15 items frequently targeted.

15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Target is a great spot for New Yorkers to save on everyday items, home goods, food, and much more.

But the popular store appears to have a growing shoplifting problem. Below are the most popular items that some New Yorkers are getting with a "five-finger discount."

15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores Target may have the best clearance but according to Financebuzz.com, this popular store also has quite a few items that people love to steal as well. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

According to reports, Target has faced hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from organized retail crime and shoplifting, forcing the company to change security protocols, lock up everyday items, and even close select high-risk stores.

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Recently, Target closed its East Harlem store at 517 East 117th Street in Manhattan due to retail theft and safety concerns.

Potential Prison Sentences in New York

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

In New York State, the severity of a larceny charge and its corresponding prison sentence depends directly on the dollar value of the stolen property.

Charge: Petit larceny

Value of Goods: $1,000 or less

Offense Level: Class A misdemeanor

Maximum Sentence: Up to 364 days in jail

Charge: Grand larceny, 4th degree

Value of Goods: More than $1,000

Offense Level: Class E felony

Maximum Sentence: Up to 4 years in prison

Charge: Grand larceny, 3rd degree

Value of Goods: More than $3,000

Offense Level: Class D felony

Maximum Sentence: Up to 7 years in prison

Charge: Grand larceny, 2nd degree

Value of Goods: More than $50,000

Offense Level: Class C felony

Maximum Sentence: Up to 15 years in prison

Charge: Grand larceny, 1st degree

Value of Goods: More than $1,000,000

Offense Level: Class B felony

Maximum Sentence: Up to 25 years in prison

The Top 10 Most Shoplifted Items at Target!

The Top 10 Most Shoplifted Items at Target!

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Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates Porch Pirates are always on the look out to see what they can steal. If you order online a lot here are some tips to avoid becoming a target. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

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