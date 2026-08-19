Hayden Panettiere’s New York Family Speaks Out After Her Death

Hayden Panettiere's mother is speaking publicly following the actress's sudden death at 36.

Her comments also bring renewed attention to the family's deep New York ties.

Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mother Speaks Out After Actress's Death

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Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother is speaking out after the actress's sudden death at age 36. Lesley Vogel said in an interview with NBC News that she's sure her daughter is with her brother and at peace.

Panettiere's younger brother Jansen died unexpectedly at age 28 in 2023. He passed away inside his Nyack, New York home.

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The siblings grew up in Snedens Landing, a small, artistically rich area in the Palisades community of Rockland County.

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Panettiere's parents, Alan and Lesley, purchased the home in 1998, when Hayden was just 9 years old, and her brother Jansen was 3.

Alan "Skip" Panettiere was an FDNY captain who remained a long-standing resident and well-known figure in the local Rockland County community. Vogel was a former daytime soap opera actress who managed Hayden's early career.

Hayden Opens Up About Complicated Childhood

The "Nashville" actress had been open about her complicated childhood and strained relationship with her mother.

Vogel also said of young people growing up in the entertainment industry that it's "not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."

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Hayden was found unresponsive Sunday inside a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. Her preliminary autopsy has found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death, officials say.

The full autopsy report is expected to be released in about eight weeks.

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