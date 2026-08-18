Hayden Panettiere’s Hudson Valley, New York Childhood Home Relisted

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of one of its own and her childhood home is back on the market for $3.6 million.

Hayden Panettiere, the actress best known for her roles in "Heroes" and "Nashville," was confirmed dead on August 16, 2026, at a South Carolina apartment. She was 36 years old.

Hayden Panettiere Grew Up In The Hudson Valley

Jason Kirk, Getty Images Jason Kirk, Getty Images

Panettiere grew up in Snedens Landing, a small, artistically rich enclave in the Palisades community of Rockland County, just about 25 minutes north of New York City along the Hudson River.

It is the same neighborhood where Angelina Jolie grew up and where luminaries including Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson, Diane Sawyer, Bill Murray, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Uma Thurman, Jessica Lange, and Bjork have all called home at various points. John Steinbeck, Katharine Hepburn, and Laurence Olivier also once lived there.

Her Childhood Home Is Now For Sale

Google Google

Her childhood home, a charming European-inspired four-bedroom cottage known as the French Ivy House, is now relisted for sale at $3.6 million, Realtor reports.

Panettiere's parents, Alan and Lesley, bought the home in 1998, the same year it was built, when Hayden was just 9 years old and her brother Jansen was

The family held onto it for years before listing it for the first time in 2015 at $1.8 million. It eventually sold in 2021 for $1.22 million.

The current owners have since put the home through an extensive renovation. Listing agent Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby's International Realty in Nyack described it as a completely custom transformation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"No expense was spared in the renovation of French Ivy House. Everything was custom-designed," Ellis said. "Steeped in the artistic legacy and rustic seclusion of Snedens Landing, this home is truly a one-of-a-kind property."

The 3,473-square-foot home features four bedrooms, all with en suite baths, 3.5 bathrooms total, two fireplaces, two sitting rooms, an open kitchen with marble counters and top-of-the-line appliances, and Italian marble and oak flooring throughout. The primary bedroom sits adjacent to a sunroom that could serve as a gym or office. Outside, the professionally landscaped grounds include a koi pond, stone walls, patios, and a short walk to the Hudson River, a community tennis court, parks, and a local market.

Google Google

The property is being offered furnished for an additional fee.

The home was relisted just weeks before Hayden's death. It was relisted shortly after her bombshell memoir titled "This Is Me: A Reckoning," was released.

In the book, she detailed the painful experiences she described as "lifequakes" that defined her rise to fame as a child star

Panettiere would have turned 37 on Friday.

Hayden Panettiere: A Timeline of Tragedy + Troubles

Hayden Panettiere: A Timeline of Tragedy + Troubles Hayden Panettire 's life included addiction, depression and just about every kind of abuse you can imagine. Here is a timeline of the actress' troubles, in her own words. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Rockland Native Hayden Panettiere Dies: Tributes Pour In

Hollywood on The Hudson: 40 Places You Might Spot A Celeb in the Hudson Valley