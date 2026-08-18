Hudson Valley, New York Drivers: Major I-84 Construction Begins

Get ready for construction and traffic if you regularly travel in the Hudson Valley.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that work has begun on a $24.5 million project to replace two 59-year-old bridges.

$24.5 Million Project To Replace Two Aging Bridges At I-84 And I-684 In Putnam County Is Now Underway

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The bridges are along the ramp connecting Interstate 84 westbound to Interstate 684 southbound in the Town of Southeast, Putnam County.

The project will bring wider, more resilient bridges to one of the region's most heavily traveled interchange points.

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"The project will replace the aging structures with wider, more resilient bridges that will enhance safety and ensure continued smooth travel along this key gateway that links New England and the lower Hudson Valley," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post

What's Being Built

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The project replaces two separate bridges, one spanning over Interstate 84 and another over Interstate 684. Both structures are nearly six decades old and are being replaced with modern bridges that meet current federal safety standards.

The new bridges will feature wider ramps with additional shoulder space to accommodate emergency vehicles, and clearances of 16 feet, 6 inches, higher than the original structures.

The extra height will align the bridges with modern interstate standards and reduce the risk of bridge strikes from oversized vehicles.

“This project is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to make critical infrastructure investments throughout the Hudson Valley that focus on the needs of our communities, move our economy forward, and improve quality of life,” Governor Hochul said.

What Drivers Should Expect

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash a road sign with orange cones

The ramp will remain open during construction, but motorists should expect staged work and lane shifts. Overnight closures are planned for demolition work on both interstates.

The bridge over Interstate 684 is expected to be finished in 2027, with the bridge over Interstate 84 anticipated by 2028.

"The new, modern bridges will boost resiliency and ensure smoother and safer travel along this key gateway, all while creating good-paying construction jobs," U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said.

State Senator Pete Harckham called the project much needed, saying it will eliminate a problematic traffic bottleneck at one of the region's most critical interchanges.

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