New York Ice Cream Brand Forced To Make Massive Changes

A popular ice cream brand in New York is now forced to make massive changes.

Rebel Creamery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week. The move follows a $23.785 million legal judgment awarded to its rival, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Rebel Creamery Files For Bankruptcy Protection

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Rebel Ice Cream is widely available nationwide at major grocery chains, big-box retailers, and regional supermarkets.

Van Leeuwen accused Rebel of intentionally copying its distinct "trade dress," which features minimalist, monochromatic, pastel-colored pints with black cursive script.

Last month, a judge ruled in Van Leeuwen's favor. Rebel was ordered to hand over $23.785 million in profits.

The judge also ordered Rebel to stop selling its products with its current packaging.

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Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is a prominent, home-grown New York brand. It was founded in Brooklyn in 2008. The company hired the renowned New York design firm Pentagram in 2016 to create its minimalist, pastel look to stand out in crowded grocery store aisles.

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New Yorkers who shop at places like Target, ShopRite, Walgreens or other national chains often found both brands placed side-by-side.

The court found that New Yorkers were accidentally buying Rebel pints thinking they were purchasing Van Leeuwen due to the near-identical pastel, monochromatic packaging.

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Rebel Creamery has confirmed that its keto-friendly pints will remain available on New York store shelves while they transition to new, court-approved packaging layouts.

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