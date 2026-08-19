New Details Emerge After Hayden Panettiere’s Shocking Death
More details are being released about the death of Hudson Valley native Hayden Panettiere.
The 36-year-old was found unresponsive Sunday inside a residence in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday.
Preliminary Autopsy Released
The preliminary autopsy for Panettiere confirmed that no signs of trauma or visible injuries were discovered that contributed to her death.
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In medical and forensic terms, "no signs of trauma" simply means there were no external or physical injuries, such as wounds, fractures, or blunt force impacts, that caused her death. It actively rules out physical violence or an accident.
Hayden was born and raised in Rockland County, calling the Hudson Valley home for at least 24 years.
Investigation Into Death
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville City Police Department in South Carolina launched an investigation into her death.
First responders arrived at the home where Panettiere was temporarily staying after a 911 call reported an unresponsive female.
Emergency services located her in cardiac arrest and administered advanced cardiac life support, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
No Signs Of Foul Play
Police and the coroner's office say there are currently no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Her cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation.
Officials reported that Narcan, a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid emergencies, was found at the scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the full autopsy report is expected to be released in about eight weeks.
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