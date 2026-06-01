The Cleanest Beaches For New Yorkers To Enjoy

The official start of summer is fast approaching. That means many New Yorkers are planning trips to the beach.

New Yorkers have many options when it comes to the beach. But what are the cleanest beaches?

The Cleanest Beaches In America

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Islands just named the "Cleanest Beaches In America" because a "a beach day is no fun when pollutants float up."

The rankings were released after searching "databases of organizations known for ranking beach cleanliness," while also factoring it " good destinations for beach lovers looking for gorgeous views and fun activities."

Sadly, no beach from New York made the list. But two nearby beaches were honored.

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey

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Point Pleasant Beach remains one of the most popular Jersey Shore destinations for New York families. A big reason why is its reputation for cleanliness.

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For Hudson Valley residents looking for a weekend getaway, Point Pleasant Beach is easy to reach by car or train. Whether you're planning a day trip or a longer stay, it's one of the closest Jersey Shore destinations that combines a clean beach with plenty to do once you leave the sand

Water quality tests pass at least 95 percent of the time, helping earn the beach recognition as one of the cleanest in New Jersey.

The beach is known for its clean sand, clear water, and family-friendly atmosphere. Local officials and volunteers continue regular cleanup efforts to keep the shoreline in top shape throughout the summer.

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The famous boardwalk is packed with restaurants, arcades, mini-golf, and rides at Jenkinson's Amusement Park. Families can also visit the aquarium, which features touch tanks, shark feedings, and other kid-friendly attractions.

Stone Harbor Beach, New Jersey

Stone Harbor has become a popular getaway for beach lovers who prefer relaxing by the ocean over battling crowds on a busy boardwalk. This Cape May County gem is all about the beach itself, offering miles of wide-open sand and ocean without the distractions that define much of the Jersey Shore.

The beach recently earned recognition for having some of the cleanest water in America. Water quality tests pass about 95 percent of the time, making it a favorite destination for swimmers looking for crystal-clear water and peace of mind.

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Visitors can spend the day swimming, shell hunting, playing volleyball, surfing, or jet skiing along what feels like an endless stretch of coastline.

Other beaches that made the list include:

Siesta Key Beach, Florida

Wailea Beach, Hawaii

Coronado Beach, California

Spanish River Park Beach, Florida

Makena Beach, Hawaii

Dewey Beach, Delaware

Westward Beach, California

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.