Brand New Hudson Valley Business Forced To Close For Months

A brand-new bar and restaurant in the Hudson Valley is currently closed, just weeks after opening.

Casa Restaurant & Lounge in Newburgh officially opened with its soft opening on Friday, May 8, 2026. That was followed by a formal grand opening celebration on Friday, May 15.

New Bar/Restaurant Opens In Newburgh

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The business features a state-of-the-art lounge, large TVs, and a spacious bar. It's located at 250 Little Britain Road.

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"Join us for a delicious Latin cuisine, crafted cocktails, the best Happy Hour, weekly events, DJ and Bottle Service," Casa Restaurant & Lounge writes on Facebook about the business.

A week after fully opening, the business created a rule that appeals to my friends and me. You must be 25 or older after 9 p.m.

"At Casa Restaurant & Lounge, we are committed to creating an elevated nightlife experience for our guests," the business wrote about the new rule. "Our goal is to maintain a mature, upscale, and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone to relax, vibe, and enjoy the nightlife responsibly."

Fire Closes Down Business

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Sadly, a fire this weekend will keep the business closed for "months." Owners confirmed the "small fire" started in the VIP area.

"Thankfully, nobody was present at the time, nobody was injured, and there was no structural damage to the building," the owners wrote on social media.

A cause of the fire hasn't been released, as of this writing. Monday, the "rebuilding process starts."

"While this setback is unfortunate, it is far from the end of CASA. We are confident that in just a few months we will be welcoming you all back through our doors," the owners added.

The owners of the new business thanked all who reached out with kind words, prayers, and support.

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