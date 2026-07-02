Historic Hudson Valley Restaurant Suddenly Closes After 101 Years

A beloved restaurant that's been feeding Hudson Valley residents for over 100 years is closed.

The Ship Lantern Inn in Ulster County, a landmark dining destination that has been welcoming guests since around 1925, announced this week that it will cease operations after 101 years of service.

Ship Lantern Inn Is Closing

via Google Maps via Google Maps

The Milton, New York eatery is one of the regions most storied restaurants and has long been considered one of the region's most treasured institutions.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It sits off of Route 9W in Ulster County, along the banks of the Hudson River. The inn has been a destination restaurant since about 1925.

With its warm, nautical-themed interior, classic American menu, and sweeping river views, the Ship Lantern Inn offered something increasingly rare in the modern dining landscape: a sense of timelessness.

It survived the Great Depression, World War II, decades of economic ups and downs, and a global pandemic. For 101 years, it kept the lights on and the tables set.

The restaurant is in a building that dates back to the Revolutionary War. Owners closed the restaurant temporarily this past March for renovations.

Hope For New Life?

Google Google

Owners are keeping the door open for a return.

At the end of their closing message, they mentioned they are actively talking to potential new owners and say they hope the Ship Lantern Inn will, quote, "come back to life very soon."

Owners Message

Google Google

The owners shared this message while stunning customers with their closing announcement.

Hello Friends & Patrons, After much thought and consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to close the Ship Lantern Inn after 101 years of service. The time has come to do so. We are actively engaged in talking to new potential operators or owners. We hope that The Ship Lantern Inn will come back to life very soon. Valid gift certificates and other considerations will be discussed. Thank you & God bless.

After a century of memories, here's hoping this isn't goodbye.

New York Businesses That Closed in 2026

New York Businesses That Closed in 2026 Take a look at the New York businesses that have closed in 2026. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York Businesses That Closed in 2025

New York Businesses That Closed in 2025 Several restaurants, bars, and businesses closed in Central and Upstate New York in 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County