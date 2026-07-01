Hudson Valley, New York Reeling After Sudden Loss At 34

A former Hudson Valley high school athletic standout passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34.

Lou DiRienzo Jr, a former New Rochelle football star, Monmouth University assistant coach, and son of legendary coach Lou DiRienzo, passed away over the weekend.

New Rochelle Football Standout Dies

Monmouth Monmouth

"Shattered by the sudden death of Lou DiRienzo Jr," longtime Hudson Valley high school sports reporter Kevin Devaney Jr. wrote on X. "An all-time favorite kid to cover. Gutted by this news."

According to his obituary, he died "unexpectedly" on Saturday, about 10 days after turning 34. He was born on June 16, 1992, in Yonkers, New York. A cause of death wasn't announced.

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He graduated from New Rochelle High School and earned a college degree from Connecticut State University, where he was an accomplished linebacker and team captain.

"Louis dedicated his life to developing young athletes and building championship-caliber football programs," his obituary states.

He continued his education work at Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he earned a Master's Degree in Education and spent five years as the college's Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach, leading them to multiple conference championships.

He joined Monmouth University in 2025 as Linebackers Coach and was promoted to Defensive Coordinator in 2026.

Monmouth Monmouth

"Louis DiRienzo Jr. emphasized recruiting Section 1 football while at Springfield College and Monmouth," Devaney Jr. added. "And if you ever talked to his dad, he would never boast about anything in his coaching career. But he beamed talked about his sons, Louis and Andrew."

More than football, he always said "family was his number one priority," according to his obituary.

"Louis was incredibly proud to be a 'Girl Dad' to his twin daughters, Audrina and Giavanna, soon to be 3, was thrilled to bring them everywhere and to have them be junior cheerleaders at his games," his obituary adds.

Westchester Funeral Home Westchester Funeral Home

Visitation will be at the Westchester Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, from 3-8 p.m.

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