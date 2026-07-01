Popular Outsider Says Upstate New York’s Water Tastes Like A “Fart”

Does the water in Upstate New York taste like a "fart?"

That's what a Grammy-nominated artist says.

Grammy-Nominated Artist Doesn't Like Saratoga's Water

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Jack Johnson is a famous acoustic pop singer-songwriter known of his laid-back, acoustic, beach-vibe soft rock and folk-pop music.

In 2006, he was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for his hit song "Sitting, Waiting, Wishing" and nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the song "Gone Going" with the Black Eyed Peas.

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Other hit songs include "Better Together," "Goode People," "Banana Pancakes," and "Upside Down," written for the "Curious George" movie.

Did Not Like The Water In Upstate New York

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

During his recent concert at SPAC, Johnson told the crowd that Saratoga's famous natural mineral water tasted "like swallowing a fart."

Johnson was exploring Saratoga Spa State Park before the show when a local woman told him to try Saratoga's natural spring water.

However, the water is heavily loaded with natural sulfur, which gives off a heavy, rotten-egg odor.

Johnson took a sip and was shocked by the intense flavor.

Many Locals Agree

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Post has spoken with some Saratoga residents and they agree. While I haven't had the water from Saratoga, I've tasted water that I thought smelled like rotten eggs, so I understand Johnson's comment.

Others say Johnson said he stumbled upon the wrong fountain. Apparently other springs in the park are crisp, clear, and rich in iron rather than sulfur.

Despite the "fart" taste, the natural spring water has been sought out for d their healing properties.

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