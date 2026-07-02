Firetruck Responding To Rescue Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A firetruck responding to an emergency ended up crashing into a Hudson Valley home, leaving several people seriously hurt.

First responders rushing to a reported underwater search and rescue ended up with another issue after a firetruck crashed into a home.

Firetruck Crashes Into Building In Lower Hudson Valley

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It happened early Thursday morning in Rockland County, New York. Shortly after midnight, the Thiells Fire Department was responding to a reported boating accident at the Haverstraw Marina on the Hudson River.

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Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post that near the Haverstraw Marina, the Thiells Fire Department's "Underwater Search And Rescue" truck crashed into a home.

The home is located at 4 East Railroad Avenue on Route 9W.

Firetruck Slams Into First Floor OF Two-Story Building In Rockland County, New York

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The "Underwater Search And Rescue" firetruck crashed into the first floor of the two-story building. According to a witness, the two-story home suffered "extensive damage."

The Rockland County Fire Collapse Team was called to help rescue people who were trapped inside and "shore up the building," according to Rockland Video.

Several People Badly Hurt, Conditions Unknown

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Lieb tells us that "several people were badly hurt." The injured were rushed to Nyack Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County

Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.