Where To Find America’s Best Fast-Food Places In New York

The fast-food landscape across the nation and state is changing. These are now America's favorites.

There's a new fast-food king in New York State.

Jersey Mike's Is America's Favorite

Photo by Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images Photo by Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images

Jersey Mike's just dethroned Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food chain. The sub specialist edged Chick-fil-A by one point in the Annual American Customer Satisfaction Index.

The results are based on 16-thousand surveys sent out between April of last year and March of this year.

Below are the top five with their point total: (Note: four places tied for 5th)

1) Jersey Mike's: 84

2) Chick-fil-A: 83

3) Jimmy John's: 81

3) Panda Express: 81

5) KFC: 80

5) Panda Express: 80

5) Pizza Hut: 80

5) Domino's: 80

Where to find the 5 best fast-food places in America in New York

Jersey Mike’s Subs: 122 Total NY Locations

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Jersey Mike’s has saturated Long Island towns like Greenvale and Long Beach, while keeping a heavy presence in New York City across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Bronx.

Their footprint blankets Upstate and Western New York, including high-traffic spots in Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Ithaca, Hudson, and Geneseo.

Chick-fil-A: 55 Total NY Locations

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The chicken giant currently commands 55 spots across the Empire State. While they are highly concentrated in Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, they’ve also deployed high-volume drive-thrus across Long Island.

Upstate New York is seeing huge traffic at hubs in Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, and Rochester. Plus, they've officially locked down high-traffic travel plazas along the New York State Thruway, including a major rest stop at the Plattekill Service Area.

Panda Express: 25 Total NY Locations

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Panda Express is holding steady with 25 locations, keeping a focus on the downstate market with heavy coverage across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Yonkers.

However, they are establishing critical Upstate footholds in Syracuse and Fort Drum, while capturing hungry travelers at major New York State Thruway rest stops like Ramapo and Sloatsburg.

KFC: Around 170+ Total NY Locations

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KFC is virtually everywhere, operating in nearly every single major New York county. They are heavily clustered across NYC's five boroughs, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany, while their suburban and rural outposts stretch from the eastern tip of Long Island all the way to small towns across the North Country.

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Jimmy John’s: 25–30 Total NY Locations

The "Freaky Fast" sub shop is holding down a tighter but highly strategic network of 25 to 30 locations. They are primarily clustered in Manhattan and the outer boroughs, with a steady suburban presence on Long Island in towns like Levittown and Huntington Station.

Upstate, Jimmy John's is heavily targeting major college towns and metropolitan centers, pulling in massive crowds in Albany, Troy, Utica, Ithaca, and Rochester.

Papa John's: About 90+ Total NY Locations

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Papa John's has locked down a dense delivery network of over 90 stores, focusing an immense amount of real estate throughout Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

Beyond the city limits, they maintain a widespread, highly active presence across Long Island and right here in the Hudson Valley, alongside key Upstate urban pockets serving Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

Pizza Hut: 75+ Total NY Locations

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The landscape has shifted significantly for Pizza Hut, which has largely transitioned away from the classic, sit-down red roofs of the past. Now operating around 75+ locations, the brand relies heavily on Express counters and carry-out hubs.

Pockets remain incredibly strong across Western New York and Central New York, with Express locations heavily scattered inside Target stores, travel plazas, and university campuses statewide.

Domino’s: 350+ Total NY Locations

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When it comes to pure scale, Domino’s is the undisputed heavyweight champion of New York State with over 350 locations. They completely blanket the map.

Dozens of hyper-local neighborhood storefronts exist in every single borough of New York City, and they maintain a store in almost every major suburban strip mall and college town from Long Island all the way up to the Canadian border.

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