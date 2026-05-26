Hudson Valley Police Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Head-On Crash

State troopers are asking anyone who saw a devastating weekend collision to immediately come forward with information.

State Police are continuing their investigation into what caused a fatal crash in Orange County, New York.

State Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in the Town of Monroe

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The crash happened on Saturday around 7:15 p.m. on Lakes Road in the town of Monroe.

New York State Police responded to the two-vehicle motor vehicle collision and noted that a 2019 Toyota was traveling southwest on Lakes Road when it crossed the center line into the opposite northeast lane of travel.

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The Toyota then struck a 2025 Subaru head-on.

Monroe, New York, Man Killed When Driver Crosses Into Opposite Lane Of Travel

The driver of the Subaru, 43-year-old Daryl Baker of Monroe, New York, was found by police inside his Subaru. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, 61-year-old Robert Molina, also from Monroe, had to be removed from his vehicle by first responders who provided lifesaving measures at the scene.

Molina was later transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. He's listed in "critical condition," police say.

Police Seek Witnesses

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No other injuries were reported. It remains unclear why Molina's car traveled into the opposite lane of travel.

Police note that their investigation is "ongoing" and are asking "anyone who saw the accident to come forward."

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