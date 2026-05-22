Hudson Valley Mom Accused of Sending Son To Steal At Mall

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of sending her son to the mall to steal.

According to police, the planned victim was the Kingston woman's ex.

Police Respond To Hudson Valley Mall

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Members of the Ulster Police Department responded to the Hudson Valley Mall for a reported dispute on Monday. Police allege that 44-year-old Veronica Cortez-Guzman of Kingston "prompted her juvenile son to steal property from her former partner."

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The son allegedly stole from the woman's ex. Police haven't released details about the alleged stolen items.

Cortez-Guzman refused to return the property and became uncooperative with the police, officials say.

Kingston, New York, Mother Facing Many Charges

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The 44-year-old mother was charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

She was transported to police headquarters, where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Ulster Court at a later date.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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