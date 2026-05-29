Massive Changes Coming to New York With New Budget

The official New York State budget is full of updates that are going to change the daily lives of families across New York.

It took much longer than expected, but the proposed state budget was officially signed

Gov. Hochul Signs $268 Billon New York Budget

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In early May, Gov. Hochul announced that leaders in Albany finalized the latest New York State budget. However, some New York Democrats called her announcement premature and said no agreement has been struck.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That was due to several spending and policy issues that still needed to be worked out.

Key Points Of The 2027 New York State Budget

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

About 20 days later, the budget deal was officially reached. New York lawmakers sent the budget deal to Gov. Hochul late Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Hochul's signature made the $268 billion budget official. Below are key points of the new budget.

Key Points Of The 2027 New York State Budget

The spending plan includes limiting local police from working with ICE agents, rolling back climate laws, and reforming the auto insurance industry. It also includes a tax on multimillion-dollar second homes in New York City.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Every proposal included in this Budget was a fight for New Yorkers and their future. Working with my partners in the Legislature, we delivered an ambitious agenda that will lower costs for hardworking families, keep New Yorkers safe and create opportunity for all," Hochul stated. "While Washington continues to make life more difficult for New Yorkers, I’m doing everything in my power to make real, tangible progress on the issues New Yorkers are facing, and I will always fight for the people who call this great state home."

After a lengthy negotiation process that stretched far past the state's April 1st deadline, several lawmakers have said they would consider changing the process next year to look at the numbers ahead of policy changes.

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know