The Most Liberal Places In New York State

It's probably no surprise to New Yorkers that the Empire State is considered a "liberal" state.

The last time that a Democratic presidential candidate lost New York State was in the 1984 election, when Republican President Ronald Reagan defeated the Democratic nominee Walter Mondale by a margin of 5.5 percent in New York State.

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Since 1988, the state has consistently voted for the Democratic nominee in every presidential cycle.

It's also been 20 years since a Republican ran New York State. New York's last Republican governor was George Pataki. He served three terms from January 1, 1995, to December 31, 2006.

Where Do The Liberals Live In New York State

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Based on election data, we've determined the 20 most liberal places in New York State in 2026.

The Most Liberal Places To Live In New York State

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Roadsnacks crafted the list. Analyzing how each place in New York with over 5,000 residents voted in the most recent presidential election.

"The cities with the highest percentage of voters who voted Democrat were named the most liberal cities in the state," Roadsnacks states.

The Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley

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Despite New York being a mostly liberal state, conservatives are gaining traction in many areas. For example, President Donald Trump won Rockland County in the last election, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county in 20 years.

The Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

No place in the Hudson Valley cracked the top 35 for the most conservative places to live in New York State. Below are the 20 most conservative places to live in New York State.

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least