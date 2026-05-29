Dramatic Wilderness Rope Rescue Executed in the Hudson Valley

A climber was left stranded 100 feet in the air with critical injuries, forcing local rangers to execute a high-stakes cliffside rescue.

A massive multi-agency rescue operation was triggered in Ulster County after a tourist suffered severe spinal and pelvic injuries.

Climber Rescued After 30 Foot Fall at Mohonk Preserve in New York

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Emergency crews had to deploy a complex rope system to evacuate an injured climber from a steep, rocky slope high above the trail.

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On Thursday, around 3:50 p.m., Ulster County 911 reported a climber fell 30 feet while climbing the Arrow Wall in Mohonk Preserve. New York State DEC Forest Ranger Rusher was on the property with Mohonk Park Rangers at the time.

They responded, along with New Paltz Rescue Squad, Gardiner Fire Department, and New York State Police.

Out-of-State Climber Suffers Severe Spine Injuries in Hudson Valley Plunge

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Rescuers determined a rope rescue was the safest way to save the 53-year-old from Massachusetts.

"It was a 40-degree slope 100 feet above the carriage road and continued down rocky steps for another 150 feet. After the carryout, a Mohonk Park Ranger drove the climber to an ambulance that transported them to MidHudson Regional Hospital," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The 53-year-old suffered injuries to the spine and pelvis.

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