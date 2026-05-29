Unchecked People From Ebola Outbreak Are Being Sent to New York

A major shift in border-control protocols means passengers originating from high-risk zones are being funneled directly into our area.

The CDC has designated JFK International Airport as one of four U.S. entry points for passengers arriving from impacted African nations.

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JFK International is one of four U.S. airports named Wednesday as a designated entry point for passengers arriving from African countries impacted by Ebola.

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The CDC is still allowing some people from the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda, where Ebola is spreading unchecked, to enter the USA, but only at the four designated sites.

The other three facilities conducting identical screenings are:

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH)

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All incoming air passengers, including U.S. citizens, who have visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days are being rerouted to JFK or the other airports.

The CDC and border patrol have implemented these precautionary measures in response to an active Ebola outbreak in Central Africa.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says there'll be enhanced Ebola screenings at those airports that'll include a questionnaire about travel history and any symptoms, a temperature check, and observation for signs of illness.

"We can not and will not allow any case of Ebola to come into the United States."

As of this writing, there are currently no confirmed Ebola cases in the United States. However and American doctor treating patients in Africa did test positive.

Travelers flying through JFK had mixed reactions, some saying that the issue should have "been taken care of over there," some are optimistic that officials are "doing something (rather than) pretending it doesn't exist."

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