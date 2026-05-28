Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found In New York

State wildlife officials are expanding an urgent investigation after a dangerous, sharp-toothed predator was confirmed in a new region.

The New York State DEC is expanding its investigation after an invasive northern snakehead fish was confirmed in a part of New York for the first time.

What Is A Northern Snakehead

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Northern Snakeheads are native to Africa and Asia and are considered an invasive species in the United States.

This predatory fish has been discovered in the Hudson Valley in the past. The fish is a top predator in the aquatic food chain and is very disruptive to natural ecosystems.

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Officials say the fish has sharp teeth, reproduces quickly and eats snakes, mice and small birds. It can live on land for days!

The fish feature a long, thin body, a flattened head, and a python-like blotched coloring pattern. They can reach up to three feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds.

New Yorker's Told To Kill Right Away

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The New York State DEC urges anyone who sees the fish to kill it right away.

Anyone who catches a northern snakehead while fishing must not release it back into the water.

New Yorkers are told to kill the fish immediately. You're also told to take clear photos of the fish, specifically noting its markings and the exact capture location.

You must submit the photos to the New York State DEC.

Just Discovered On Long Island

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For the first time, the invasive northern snakehead fish was confirmed in Suffolk County, Long Island.

It was found in Lily Bond, which is next to Long Island's largest freshwater lake, Lake Ronkonkoma.

Vinny Conwell caught three of these fish while fishing at Lily Pond. One weighed 8 pounds.

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He posted the rare catch to social media, which alerted state biologists.

Experts say that if the snakehead spreads into Lake Ronkonkoma, it could decimate native fish populations like largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and yellow perch.

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, Other Parts of New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.