New York Rapist Sentenced For Latest Hudson Valley Kidnapping

A Hudson Valley man with a very disturbing history of violent crimes against women is heading back to prison.

Officials describe the man as a "serial kidnapper" and "convicted rapist."

Serial Kidnapper, Convicted Rapist Sentenced

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Rockland County DA Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Wednesday that 49-year-old Eduardo Hernandez of Garnerville, New York, was sentenced to 14 years in state prison following his kidnapping conviction.

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The attack happened in the Village of Haverstraw last September. On September 14, 2025, just after 5:00 p.m., Hernandez attacked a woman outside a home in Haverstraw, grabbing her by the neck and holding a screwdriver to her throat.

The unnamed victim screamed for help and fought back. Hernandez fled the scene, but was caught the next morning in Stony Point.

Serial Kidnapper

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Before the 2025 kidnapping, Hernandez had been out of prison for about three years. He was released from prison in early 2022, after serving 19 years behind bars for three separate felony convictions.

His criminal history dates back to 2002 and includes the rape and kidnapping of a 52-year-old woman who was walking home from a grocery store, the attempted kidnapping of a woman doing laundry in her apartment complex, and the kidnapping of a woman walking at the Marian Shrine in Haverstraw

December 22, 2002 — Marian Shrine, Haverstraw

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A 48-year-old woman was walking along a path at the Marian Shrine in the Town of Haverstraw when Hernandez ran up from behind her, covered her eyes and mouth, and put a rope around her neck.

He dragged her off the path and into a wooded area and got on top of her, telling her to be quiet. The woman fought back and managed to break free, running to a nearby residence, still with the rope around her neck.

April 18, 2004 — West Haverstraw

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A 52-year-old woman was walking home from the grocery store on Cosgrove Avenue in West Haverstraw when Hernandez came up from behind her, put a rope around her neck, and dragged her into a van. Inside the vehicle, he held her face down, tore her clothing, and raped her.

He threatened to kill her, claiming he had a gun. After the attack, he stole her purse and money, put a laundry bag over her head, and shoved her out of the van before driving away. She went straight home and called 911.

April 18, 2004 — Haverstraw: Just 30 Minutes Later

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Hernandez wasn't done that night.

About half an hour after the first attack, a 31-year-old woman was doing laundry in the basement laundry room of the Kensington Circle apartment complex in Haverstraw. Hernandez entered the building, snuck up behind her, and grabbed her around the neck.

He dragged her several feet behind the dryers and ripped electrical cords from the machines, attempting to wrap them around her neck. He fled after she fought him off and screamed for help

“The danger that this man poses to the community cannot be understated," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

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