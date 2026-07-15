Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Part of New York State Thruway

A tractor-trailer rollover crash closed parts of the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

A truck carrying gravel overturned on the Hudson Valley Thruway, and State Police say one factor appears to have caused the dramatic crash.

The tractor-trailer driver has been ticketed for causing the rollover crash on the New York State Thruway.

Rollover Tractor-Trailer Crash In Saugerties

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It happened Tuesday morning in Saugerties. New York State Police were dispatched to exit 20 of I-87 for a tractor-trailer rollover around 8 a.m.

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State Police say the driver, a 56-year-old man from Bay Shore, New York, overturned while entering the Thruway at Exit 20.

The 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was carrying a load of gravel. The truck tipped over and spilled gravel that blocked both southbound entry and exit ramps.

Speed A Factor, Driver Sent To The Hospital

According to State Police, "speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash."

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials describe his injuries as "minor."

Exit 20 Ramp Closed For Several Hours, Driver Ticketed

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The ramps were closed for several hours for cleanup and vehicle removal. The 56-year-old truck driver was ticketed for a violation of vehicle and traffic laws.

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