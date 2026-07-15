Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Part of New York State Thruway
A tractor-trailer rollover crash closed parts of the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.
A truck carrying gravel overturned on the Hudson Valley Thruway, and State Police say one factor appears to have caused the dramatic crash.
The tractor-trailer driver has been ticketed for causing the rollover crash on the New York State Thruway.
Rollover Tractor-Trailer Crash In Saugerties
It happened Tuesday morning in Saugerties. New York State Police were dispatched to exit 20 of I-87 for a tractor-trailer rollover around 8 a.m.
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State Police say the driver, a 56-year-old man from Bay Shore, New York, overturned while entering the Thruway at Exit 20.
The 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was carrying a load of gravel. The truck tipped over and spilled gravel that blocked both southbound entry and exit ramps.
Speed A Factor, Driver Sent To The Hospital
According to State Police, "speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash."
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials describe his injuries as "minor."
Exit 20 Ramp Closed For Several Hours, Driver Ticketed
The ramps were closed for several hours for cleanup and vehicle removal. The 56-year-old truck driver was ticketed for a violation of vehicle and traffic laws.