Hudson Valley Veteran Called Anti-American Extremist After Explosion

An Army veteran with ties to the Hudson Valley is in custody after being called an "anti-American and anti-government extremist."

Army and National Guard veteran Andrew Arrabaca is in custody after an incident outside 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan Monday morning.

Man With Ties To Hudson Valley Arrested At Federal Government Building In New York City

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Officials say that Arrabaca, who's originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, poured gasoline, ignited fireworks, and fired an airsoft pellet gun in the direction of 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan. He's accused of dousing an employee entrance stairwell with gasoline and igniting it using a large firework canister.

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The fire sent flames and smoke up the facade of the building before it was extinguished by the fire department. After the fire, he reportedly drew an airsoft rifle and fired five to seven pellets toward the building.

Weapons and Materials Recovered

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FBI New York Field Office Assistant Director James Barnacle says that Arrabaca "came armed with bad intentions." Law enforcement recovered a collection of weapons from a cart he brought to the scene, including:

Two axes

A machete

Three fixed-blade knives

A hammer

Additional fireworks

Incendiary devices

A manifest

The cart he used to transport his supplies featured a sign reading "ICE off our streets" and anti-government literature. He was tackled and detained by a Federal Protective Services officer and other law enforcement personnel.

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He reportedly shouted derogatory terms at ICE during his arrest and later told investigators he targeted the building, which houses an immigration court and ICE offices, with the intent to harm or kill people.

Originally From Poughkeepsie, New York

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Arrabaca is originally from Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County but has recently been staying on the streets of Manhattan and in Harlem, officials say.

He served in the regular U.S. Army and the New York Army National Guard from 2001 to 2005, working as a mechanic on Patriot missile systems.

Two workers and someone going to immigration court were injured. At least one person was sent to the hospital.

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