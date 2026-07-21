Deadly Cell Fire Under Investigation At Upstate New York Prison

Multiple state agencies are investigating a deadly early-morning cell fire inside an Upstate New York maximum-security prison.

New York State Police is investigating the death of an inmate in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police Investigates Eastern Correctional Facility Death

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It happened early Saturday morning. On July 17 around 1:40 a.m., a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision notified the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ellenville of the death of an incarcerated individual.

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Fire In Prison Cell In Ulster County, New York

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Officials say a fire was set inside a cell at Eastern Correctional Facility. State Police say guards at Eastern Correctional Facility in Napanoch rushed to put out the fire inside the cell.

It remains unclear how the fire was started. The State Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, the State Office of Fire Prevention, and the Attorney General's Office are all looking into how the fire started.

Inmate Found Dead After Fire Was Put Out

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Once the flames were extinguished, staff discovered 35-year-old inmate Marcos Alcaraz inside the cell. He was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Alcaraz is from the Bronx, New York. He's been locked up at Eastern Correctional Facility since January 2014.

He was sentenced to 24 years in state prison for first-degree manslaughter committed in Bronx County

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