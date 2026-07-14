Entire Concert Lineup for Rest of Summer At Saratoga Performing Arts Center
The summer concert season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center is in full swing. But there's still plenty of amazing concerts to check out.
Located inside the stunning Saratoga Spa State Park, SPAC offers a top-notch concert experience, all while being surrounded by towering trees and open sky. The amphitheater holds over 25,000 people between its covered pavilion and sprawling lawn, making it intimate enough to feel connected to the performer but big enough to attract the biggest names in music.
Concert Lineup for Rest of Summer At Saratoga Performing Arts Center
A few weeks back, I went up to Saratoga to see Lil Wayne perform at the Albany Med Health System at SPAC. The concert featured special guest 2 Chainz and spanned Lil Wayne's legendary catalog from Tha Carter through Tha Carter VI.
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After the concert, I checked out the remaining schedule at SPAC, because I plan to go back soon! Below is the updated 2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup
2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup
For select concerts, you can get two lawn tickets for $55 or a pack of four lawn tickets for $99.
If you plan to go to any of the above concerts, or are considering a concert, here are 15 facts about the Saratoga Performing Arts Center that you should know.
15 Facts About Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Gallery Credit: Karolyi