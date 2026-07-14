Entire Concert Lineup for Rest of Summer At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

The summer concert season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center is in full swing. But there's still plenty of amazing concerts to check out.

Located inside the stunning Saratoga Spa State Park, SPAC offers a top-notch concert experience, all while being surrounded by towering trees and open sky. The amphitheater holds over 25,000 people between its covered pavilion and sprawling lawn, making it intimate enough to feel connected to the performer but big enough to attract the biggest names in music.

Concert Lineup for Rest of Summer At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Welber Zone Welber Zone

A few weeks back, I went up to Saratoga to see Lil Wayne perform at the Albany Med Health System at SPAC. The concert featured special guest 2 Chainz and spanned Lil Wayne's legendary catalog from Tha Carter through Tha Carter VI.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

After the concert, I checked out the remaining schedule at SPAC, because I plan to go back soon! Below is the updated 2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

For select concerts, you can get two lawn tickets for $55 or a pack of four lawn tickets for $99.

If you plan to go to any of the above concerts, or are considering a concert, here are 15 facts about the Saratoga Performing Arts Center that you should know.

15 Facts About Saratoga Performing Arts Center How Much Do You Know About Saratoga Performing Arts Center ? Do you know the correct answer to all 15 of these SPAC facts? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Up-to-Date 2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

Upcoming Concerts At MVP Arena In Albany

Upcoming Concerts At MVP Arena In Albany