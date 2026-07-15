Why New York Just Hit The Brakes On AI Data Centers

New York is the first in the nation to put a statewide pause on large-scale data centers.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that puts a one-year moratorium on data centers that are often tied to artificial intelligence.

New York Pauses AI Data Centers

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Hochul says this will give time for New York to establish guardrails, protect the power grid, land, and water supply.

She notes that data centers consume enormous amounts of energy, threatening to outpace the grid's capacity and also threaten to drive up rates for New Yorkers.

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“New York has always been at the forefront of innovation and change, but we’ve also always guaranteed that New Yorkers benefit. As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it’s my responsibility to take action and lead,” Governor Hochul said.

In recent months, AI data centers have been debated across several regions in New York State. Regions include:

Hudson Valley



Western New York



The Finger Lakes



Southern Tier



Mohawk Valley



North Country



New York City



Long Island

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Hochul adds that data centers should only be built in places that want them, and she's proposing to end tax exemptions for them.

“New York will lead the way in creating the strongest standards in the nation for data center development, ensuring that when companies succeed because of New York, New Yorkers succeed too," she said.

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