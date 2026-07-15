Toxic Wildfire Smoke From Canada Returns To New York

Toxic Wildfire Smoke From Canada Returns To New York

David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

Wildfire smoke from Canada is back in the Hudson Valley.

As if "hot, hazy, and humid" wasn't bad enough for New Yorkers, now you can add smoky to the mix.

Canadian Wildfire Is Back In the Hudson Valley

Andrew Wevers, Getty Images
Andrew Wevers, Getty Images

Some Canadian wildfire smoke has decided to crash the heat wave party in New York. An eerie haze settled over the region on Tuesday. Officials warn it could soon make it tough to breathe.

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Smoke from massive wildfires burning in Ontario, Canada, drifted high above our area Tuesday, bringing milky skies and a faint campfire smell.

By Wednesday, the smoke will cover all of New York State, plus most of New England and Pennsylvania. Experts say it appears New York is the bullseye for the smoke.

As Wednesday goes on, that smoke is expected to settle much closer to the ground. Health officials say to expect the smoke to make the already challenging air quality even more of a problem.

Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

David Dee Delgado, Getty Images
David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

The smoke could trigger unhealthy air quality levels stretching into Thursday, officials say.

New Yorkers with sensitive respiratory systems should limit outside time until the smoke clears.

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As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following regions:

  • Eastern Lake Ontario
  • Central New York
  • Western New York

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10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Hudson Valley Weather

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