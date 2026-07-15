Toxic Wildfire Smoke From Canada Returns To New York

Wildfire smoke from Canada is back in the Hudson Valley.

As if "hot, hazy, and humid" wasn't bad enough for New Yorkers, now you can add smoky to the mix.

Canadian Wildfire Is Back In the Hudson Valley

Andrew Wevers, Getty Images Andrew Wevers, Getty Images

Some Canadian wildfire smoke has decided to crash the heat wave party in New York. An eerie haze settled over the region on Tuesday. Officials warn it could soon make it tough to breathe.

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Smoke from massive wildfires burning in Ontario, Canada, drifted high above our area Tuesday, bringing milky skies and a faint campfire smell.

By Wednesday, the smoke will cover all of New York State, plus most of New England and Pennsylvania. Experts say it appears New York is the bullseye for the smoke.

As Wednesday goes on, that smoke is expected to settle much closer to the ground. Health officials say to expect the smoke to make the already challenging air quality even more of a problem.

Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

David Dee Delgado, Getty Images David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

The smoke could trigger unhealthy air quality levels stretching into Thursday, officials say.

New Yorkers with sensitive respiratory systems should limit outside time until the smoke clears.

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following regions:

Eastern Lake Ontario

Central New York

Western New York

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