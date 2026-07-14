Buc-ee’s Just Moved One Step Closer To New York

A massive new Buc-ee's was just approved. Once complete, it will be the closest to New York!

The popular company known for its food, merchandise, countless gas pumps, and super-clean bathrooms continues to expand across the nation.

Buc-ee's Opening Up More Locations

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Buc-ee's is a popular chain of huge travel centers and general stores. As of right now, the closest location to New York State is off I-81 in Mount Crawford, Virginia. That location recently opened up.

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That should change soon. After years of debate, Stafford County, Virginia officials just approved a mega-sized travel center off of I-95.

Massive New Buc-ee's Approved Off I-95

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This is huge news because the new Buc-ee's will sit directly on Interstate 95, an interstate New Yorkers take to drive to Florida, the Carolinas, Washington DC and more.

It will sit just over 300 miles from the Hudson Valley, making it an ideal pit stop for New Yorkers driving south.

The travel center is expected to feature a 74,000-square-foot convenience store paired with 120 fuel pumps.

Will Take Time To Build

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Sadly for Buc-ee's fans, it's gonna be a few years before this travel center opens. Before construction begins, a federal traffic study is required because the site will sit right off I-95.

The study will likely take 1.5 years to complete.

Once crews can break ground, it typically takes about 18 to 24 months to build and open a standard Buc-ee's travel center.

So it will probably take three to four years before Buc-ee's opens.

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