Doctor Shares Tips So New Yorkers Avoid Explosive Diarrhea

The massive, rapidly expanding national cyclosporiasis outbreak has now sickened nearly 7,000 people across 34 U.S. states.

It's a parasitic illness that can cause intense diarrhea.

New York Cases Keep Rising

CDC CDC

The New York State Department of Health has confirmed 517 cases of cyclosporiasis statewide, making New York one of the highest totals in the country.

Cases have been found all across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.

Bagged Lettuce Might Be the Source?

Yesterday, Hudson Valley Post reported that health officials believe that lettuce or salad greens may be the source of the Cyclosporiasis outbreak.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Health officials say that an early study has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up when talking with people who have gotten sick.

That study was conducted in Michigan, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak. No one product has been determined to be the source.

For now, officials say it’s best to avoid prepackaged salads and instead get and thoroughly rinse individual heads of lettuce.

Internal Medicine Offers Key Tips

CDC CDC

An internal medicine doctor took to social media to offer some tips on where the parasite hides in food and how you can avoid it.

The microscopic parasite is currently spreading fast, and health experts are warning that it can turn your kitchen into a biological hazard zone.

It triggers what doctors describe as "explosive" diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and nausea. The worst part? The misery can drag on for an entire month.

According to Dr. Priyam Bordoloi, this tiny bug is no joke.

"Cyclospora loves fresh, raw produce. Outbreaks are often linked to bagged salads, berries, basil and cilantro," he wrote. "It’s completely microscopic. You don't catch it from someone coughing; one contaminated salad is all it takes.

Who is most at risk?

Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash two people sitting on pavement facing on body of water

While anyone can get infected, Dr. Bordoloi notes it hits hardest for older adults, anyone undergoing chemotherapy, or individuals with weakened immune systems.

For these vulnerable groups, the severe fluid loss can quickly lead to dangerous dehydration, requiring a trip to the local emergency room.

How To Try And Avoid It

CDC CDC

Dr. Bordoloi also shared a few crucial tips to try and avoid it. He says to ditch the bagged salads. Instead, buy whole heads of lettuce and toss the outer leaves.

Wash raw produce under heavy running water because "soaking won't work!"

If you already feel sick, contact your doctor right away.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store You won't believe just how many nasty, germy thinks you touch in a grocery store. Maybe it's time to get the hand sanitizer out. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York