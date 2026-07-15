Wanted Murder Suspect Arrested After Manhunt In Hudson Valley

A man wanted for murder out-of-state was found near a shopping center in the Hudson Valley.

Amaury Rosado-Laboy is a 43-year-old Pennsylvania man who was just arrested in Orange County, New York.

PA Homicide Suspect Flees To Hudson Valley

Reading PA Reading PA

Police say that Rosado-Laboy broke into an apartment in Reading, Pennsylvania, last Friday around 2 a.m. Officials say that he used to live in the apartment, but was asked to leave.

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Inside the apartment, he allegedly shot two people, including his older brother.

His brother, 45-year-old Alex Rosado-Laboy, was fatally shot. He was found dead on the kitchen floor.

An unnamed 57-year-old man survived but sustained serious gunshot injuries to his face. Officials allege hen ten stole a car and fled across state lines into New York State.

Homicide Suspect Captured in the Town of Woodbury

The Town of Woodbury Police Department soon found that car in Orange County. Woodbury Police, along with New York State Police, pulled him over near Walmart on Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York.

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Rosado-Laboy was charged in Orange County as a fugitive from justice and is being held in the Orange County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, he faces the following charges:

First-Degree Murder (Two counts)

Second-Degree Murder (One count)

Attempted First-Degree Murder (One count related to the surviving victim)

Aggravated Assault (Two counts)

Burglary

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of an Instrument of Crime

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