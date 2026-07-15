New York SUNY Schools Get Love Island USA Makeover
What if Love Island USA stars went to college in New York? We matched the cast with SUNY schools, and some picks are surprisingly perfect.
If you've never seen the show, Love Island features a group of attractive singles who live together in a gorgeous tropical villa. They pair up for romance and compete in challenges while viewers vote on who gets to stay and win a $100,000 prize.
Love Island USA Season 8 is an absolute mega-hit TV show, cementing itself as the defining show of the summer and completely shattering streaming and social media records.
How Popular Is Love Island Season 8?
The season premiere drew 824 million viewing minutes in its first three days. That is a 74 percent spike over Season 7, making it the most-watched original series debut in Peacock history.
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The season racked up 2.3 billion minutes viewed in just its first two weeks, reigning as the No. 1 series across all of streaming. It topped Nielsen's household charts for five consecutive weeks. The show also exploded on socials, capturing over 4 billion video views across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
What If The Love Island Season 8 Cast Went To SUNY Schools
The Instagram page SUNY Chicks just went viral with a post naming what SUNY college cast members would likely attend. Hudson Valley Post also asked the same question to Google Gemini and ChatGPT. The results were different, but fun for any fan of the show or SUNY alum.
Note: SUNY Chicks provided "no context" for each college selection. Hudson Valley Post had AI give us a reason for each selection.
SUNY Chicks
SUNY Oneonta
Kayda
SUNY Binghamton
Aniya
SUNY Cortland
Caleb
SUNY College Of Environmental Science and Forestry
KC
UBuffalo
Corbin
SUNY Plattsburgh
Jen
SUNY New Paltz
Sincere
SUNY Stony Brook
Melanie
UAlbany
Trinity
SUNY Oswego
Bryce
SUNY Geneseo
Kenzie
SUNY Farmingdale
Zach
ChatGPT
SUNY New Paltz
Melanie Moreno
She'd fit right in with New Paltz's creative, artsy atmosphere and outgoing social scene.
Binghamton University
Bryce Dettloff
Bryce would thrive at Binghamton, balancing academics with a packed social calendar and campus events.
University at Buffalo
Sincere Rhea
His competitive, confident personality feels like a perfect fit for one of SUNY's biggest campuses.
Stony Brook University
Trinity Tatum
She'd major in health sciences and somehow still be everyone's favorite person on campus.
SUNY Oneonta
Kenzie Annis
Kenzie would love the close-knit campus, weekend traditions, and beautiful mountain views.
SUNY Cortland
KC Chandler
His athletic energy makes Cortland, known for sports and physical education, an obvious match.
University at Albany
Aniya Harvey
Aniya would excel studying business while networking her way toward running a nonprofit.
SUNY Oswego
Zach Georgiou
Zach would enjoy Oswego's waterfront campus and would quickly become one of the most recognizable students.
SUNY Geneseo
Beatriz Hatz
Her thoughtful, grounded personality fits Geneseo's reputation for strong academics and close community.
SUNY Plattsburgh
Sean Reifel
Sean would embrace lake life, outdoor adventures, and hockey weekends in the North Country.
SUNY Brockport
Vasana Montgomery
She'd find her niche through leadership organizations while making friends with everyone she met.
SUNY Fredonia
Gabriel Vasconcelos
Gabriel would bring positive energy to campus and probably become a favorite at every student event.
SUNY Purchase
Sol Dean
Purchase's artistic, unconventional vibe would perfectly match Sol's creative personality.
Farmingdale State College
Carl Schmidt
Carl would study engineering while spending weekends working on cars with friends.
SUNY Maritime College
Dylan Wrona
His adventurous side would fit perfectly with Maritime's hands-on, disciplined environment.
SUNY Delhi
Kayda Bosse
Kayda would shine in hospitality and event management while becoming one of campus's biggest personalities.
SUNY ESF
Corbin Mims
Corbin would be the student leading hiking trips and environmental projects every weekend.
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Tierra Davis
Tierra would combine innovation with ambition, building a successful career in technology.
SUNY Canton
Parmida Keshani
Parmida would appreciate Canton's career-focused programs and practical learning opportunities.
SUNY Cobleskill
Caleb McDaniel
Caleb would spend as much time outdoors as in the classroom, making Cobleskill an ideal fit
Google Gemini
SUNY New Paltz
Trinity Tatum
With her background as a professional model, she'd fit right in among the artsy, fashion-forward crowd taking aesthetic photos against the backdrop of the Shawangunk Ridge.
SUNY Oneonta
Bryce Dettloff
As a DJ, producer, and general handyman, Bryce would thrive in Oneonta's tight-knit, music-loving community, probably fixing up the sound system at a house show on Dietz Street.
University at Albany
Aniya Harvey
Her experience as a nonprofit marketing director and former college athlete makes her the perfect fit to lead a student organization and network near the state Capitol.
Binghamton University
Sincere Rhea
This former Division I track star and master's degree holder in counseling would dominate the hurdles for the Bearcats before heading to the library to study late into the night.
SUNY Cortland
Carl Schmidt
As an outdoor enthusiast and personal trainer, he'd be right at home in Cortland's legendary physical education program, spending his weekends hiking the local trails.
SUNY Brockport
Melanie Moreno
Her career managing a bikini store and her energetic personality would bring the perfect sunny, lakeside-adjacent energy to Brockport's bustling campus community.
Stony Brook University
Kenzie Annis
As a brand-new nursing graduate, she'd excel in Stony Brook's highly competitive healthcare and nursing programs on Long Island.
Farmingdale State College
Keyon Harry
Since he is a North Babylon local, Keyon would keep it close to home at Farmingdale, commuting to class in style while keeping his signature cool composure.
SUNY Oswego
KC Chandler
His history as a nursing assistant and founder of a running club means he'd be leading morning jogs right along the snowy shores of Lake Ontario.
Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
Zach Georgiou
As a trendy international content creator, Zach would definitely be strutting down the hallways of FIT in Manhattan, showing off his best streetwear looks.
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Famous SUNY Alumni
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers