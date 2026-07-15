New York SUNY Schools Get Love Island USA Makeover

What if Love Island USA stars went to college in New York? We matched the cast with SUNY schools, and some picks are surprisingly perfect.

If you've never seen the show, Love Island features a group of attractive singles who live together in a gorgeous tropical villa. They pair up for romance and compete in challenges while viewers vote on who gets to stay and win a $100,000 prize.

Love Island USA Season 8 is an absolute mega-hit TV show, cementing itself as the defining show of the summer and completely shattering streaming and social media records.

How Popular Is Love Island Season 8?

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The season premiere drew 824 million viewing minutes in its first three days. That is a 74 percent spike over Season 7, making it the most-watched original series debut in Peacock history.

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The season racked up 2.3 billion minutes viewed in just its first two weeks, reigning as the No. 1 series across all of streaming. It topped Nielsen's household charts for five consecutive weeks. The show also exploded on socials, capturing over 4 billion video views across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

What If The Love Island Season 8 Cast Went To SUNY Schools

Jackie Corley Jackie Corley

The Instagram page SUNY Chicks just went viral with a post naming what SUNY college cast members would likely attend. Hudson Valley Post also asked the same question to Google Gemini and ChatGPT. The results were different, but fun for any fan of the show or SUNY alum.

Note: SUNY Chicks provided "no context" for each college selection. Hudson Valley Post had AI give us a reason for each selection.

SUNY Chicks

SUNY Oneonta

Kayda

SUNY Binghamton

Aniya

SUNY Cortland

Caleb

SUNY College Of Environmental Science and Forestry

KC

UBuffalo

Corbin

SUNY Plattsburgh

Jen

SUNY New Paltz

Jackie Corley Jackie Corley

Sincere

SUNY Stony Brook

Melanie

UAlbany

Trinity

SUNY Oswego

Bryce

SUNY Geneseo

Kenzie

SUNY Farmingdale

Zach

ChatGPT

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SUNY New Paltz

Melanie Moreno

She'd fit right in with New Paltz's creative, artsy atmosphere and outgoing social scene.

Binghamton University

Bryce Dettloff

Bryce would thrive at Binghamton, balancing academics with a packed social calendar and campus events.

University at Buffalo

Sincere Rhea

His competitive, confident personality feels like a perfect fit for one of SUNY's biggest campuses.

Stony Brook University

Trinity Tatum

She'd major in health sciences and somehow still be everyone's favorite person on campus.

SUNY Oneonta

Kenzie Annis

Kenzie would love the close-knit campus, weekend traditions, and beautiful mountain views.

SUNY Cortland

KC Chandler

His athletic energy makes Cortland, known for sports and physical education, an obvious match.

University at Albany

Aniya Harvey

Aniya would excel studying business while networking her way toward running a nonprofit.

SUNY Oswego

Zach Georgiou

Zach would enjoy Oswego's waterfront campus and would quickly become one of the most recognizable students.

SUNY Geneseo

Beatriz Hatz

Her thoughtful, grounded personality fits Geneseo's reputation for strong academics and close community.

SUNY Plattsburgh

Sean Reifel

Sean would embrace lake life, outdoor adventures, and hockey weekends in the North Country.

SUNY Brockport

Vasana Montgomery

She'd find her niche through leadership organizations while making friends with everyone she met.

SUNY Fredonia

Gabriel Vasconcelos

Gabriel would bring positive energy to campus and probably become a favorite at every student event.

SUNY Purchase

Sol Dean

Purchase's artistic, unconventional vibe would perfectly match Sol's creative personality.

Farmingdale State College

Carl Schmidt

Carl would study engineering while spending weekends working on cars with friends.

SUNY Maritime College

Dylan Wrona

His adventurous side would fit perfectly with Maritime's hands-on, disciplined environment.

SUNY Delhi

Kayda Bosse

Kayda would shine in hospitality and event management while becoming one of campus's biggest personalities.

SUNY ESF

Corbin Mims

Corbin would be the student leading hiking trips and environmental projects every weekend.

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Tierra Davis

Tierra would combine innovation with ambition, building a successful career in technology.

SUNY Canton

Parmida Keshani

Parmida would appreciate Canton's career-focused programs and practical learning opportunities.

SUNY Cobleskill

Caleb McDaniel

Caleb would spend as much time outdoors as in the classroom, making Cobleskill an ideal fit

Google Gemini

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SUNY New Paltz

Trinity Tatum

With her background as a professional model, she'd fit right in among the artsy, fashion-forward crowd taking aesthetic photos against the backdrop of the Shawangunk Ridge.

SUNY Oneonta

Bryce Dettloff

As a DJ, producer, and general handyman, Bryce would thrive in Oneonta's tight-knit, music-loving community, probably fixing up the sound system at a house show on Dietz Street.

University at Albany

Aniya Harvey

Her experience as a nonprofit marketing director and former college athlete makes her the perfect fit to lead a student organization and network near the state Capitol.

Binghamton University

Sincere Rhea

This former Division I track star and master's degree holder in counseling would dominate the hurdles for the Bearcats before heading to the library to study late into the night.

SUNY Cortland

Carl Schmidt

As an outdoor enthusiast and personal trainer, he'd be right at home in Cortland's legendary physical education program, spending his weekends hiking the local trails.

SUNY Brockport

Melanie Moreno

Her career managing a bikini store and her energetic personality would bring the perfect sunny, lakeside-adjacent energy to Brockport's bustling campus community.

Stony Brook University

Kenzie Annis

As a brand-new nursing graduate, she'd excel in Stony Brook's highly competitive healthcare and nursing programs on Long Island.

Farmingdale State College

Keyon Harry

Since he is a North Babylon local, Keyon would keep it close to home at Farmingdale, commuting to class in style while keeping his signature cool composure.

SUNY Oswego

KC Chandler

His history as a nursing assistant and founder of a running club means he'd be leading morning jogs right along the snowy shores of Lake Ontario.

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Zach Georgiou

As a trendy international content creator, Zach would definitely be strutting down the hallways of FIT in Manhattan, showing off his best streetwear looks.

KEEP SCROLLING: How The SUNY Schools Performed in Wall Street Journal's College Rankings The Wall Street Journal has released it's ranking of all the colleges and universities in the United States. Keep going to see where the SUNY schools landed.