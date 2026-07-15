Hochul Demands Answers About Secret ICE Projects In New York

Governor Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers weren't told about several reported ICE detention projects, and now she's demanding answers from the federal government.

She's now demanding answers from the federal government.

ICE Projects In Newburgh, Rochester And Batavia

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This comes after recent reports uncovered three immigration detention projects in Rochester, Batavia and Newburgh.

"Instead of focusing on the worst of the worst, your administration is detaining neighbors and coworkers, separating families, and secretly building the infrastructure to detain even more people," Hochul wrote in her letter.

According to Hochul:

In Newburgh, the administration has reportedly signed an agreement to lease a warehouse for use as a detention facility. But no one has talked to the town, or the county, or the state, despite bipartisan public condemnation.

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In Rochester, the federal government is seeking to install immigration detention cells inside a building that houses a daycare and a federal court, over the objections of the Chief Judge, the Mayor, the County, and the community.

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In Batavia, White House officials announced an expansion of the already overcrowded detention center, which the federal government department’s Inspector General already cited for improper treatment of detainees.

In the letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Gov. Hochul called for truth and transparency for the safety of New York communities.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

The governor says New York is willing to cooperate with federal agencies when crimes have been committed but demands an end to unbridled aggression against law-abiding New Yorkers.

"My long standing policy has always been that we will cooperate with law enforcement when crimes have been committed and there is a warrant for arrest or a court order, because we want our streets to be safe as well; but this unbridled aggression against law-abiding New Yorkers must stop," Hochul added.

Hochul also formally requested a discussion with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

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