Long-Unresolved Hudson Valley Child’s Death Ends With Dad In Jail

A Dutchess County man is heading to prison following the tragic death of his 16-month-old child.

Officials noted that the case left a permanent scar on the local first responders and investigators who handled the scene.

Dutchess County, New York Man Sentenced

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This week, in Dutchess County Court, 49-year-old Haitham Dasan of Poughkeepsie was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison, following his guilty plea to criminally negligent homicide.

He pleaded guilty in March.

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Dasan's daughter died on April 12, 2021, early in the afternoon at 75 Oakdale Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

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Haitham confessed that he caused the death of his daughter, Soraiya.

“For far too long, this case remained unresolved despite the profound loss suffered by this family and the seriousness of the allegations," Dutchess County DA Anthony Parisi said.

He admitted he touched a plastic straw in a clear plastic container that contained fentanyl. He also said that he prepared food and fed his daughter food tainted with fentanyl.

"My administration made the deliberate decision to re-examine the evidence, follow the facts wherever they led, and move this matter forward in pursuit of justice. Cases involving the death of a child demand accountability and action, not delay. The loss of a child is profound and leaves a permanent scar not only on a family, but also on the first responders, investigators, medical personnel, and prosecutors who are called upon to confront these tragedies firsthand. The impact of responding to the death of a child does not simply go away. These are scenes and experiences that stay with those involved for the rest of their lives.” Parisi added."

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An autopsy determined that Soraiya's death was from acute fentanyl intoxication. Fentanyl was found in her blood.

The DA's office says that because of the father's negligence, his daughter was exposed to fentanyl which ultimately caused her death.

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