SP: Insanely Drunk Hudson Valley Man Drives Into New York Home
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving nearly four times over the legal limit in the afternoon and crashing into a home.
New York State Police arrested a man after his car drove into a home in Dutchess County.
Car Drives Into Home In Town Of Union Vale
New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to the area of 1946 Bruzgul Road in the Town of Union Vale for a report of an Audi that had struck a home.
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It happened on Sunday around 4:44 p.m. Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Matthew D. Austin of Dover Plains, New York.
An investigation determined that Austin was traveling eastbound on Bruzgul Road when he left the roadway, struck a telephone pole, then struck the corner of a house and a parked vehicle, police say.
New York State Police: Dover Plains Man Was Driving Drunk
According to police, Austin "exhibited signs of intoxication." He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene.
"Austin was taken into custody and transported to SP Lagrange for processing, where he provided a breath sample that resulted in a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.28%," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
The legal Blood Alcohol Concentration limit in New York is 0.08 percent. Police allege Austin was driving nearly four times the legal limit.
He was charged with:
- Aggravated DWI: Per Se – .18% or More Blood Alcohol Content, an unclassified misdemeanor
- Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor
Austin was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Union Vale Court on July 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
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