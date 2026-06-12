New York Pushes Major Change To Charter School Rules

A coalition of teachers, lawmakers, and education advocates is pushing back against what they call an anti-democratic charter school approval process in New York.

They believe that communities should have the final say.

Teachers Union, Lawmakers Push To Give Communities A Vote On Charter Schools

Michael DeMocker, Getty Images Michael DeMocker, Getty Images

New York State United Teachers, state legislators, and education groups recently rallied in Albany this week to urge passage of legislation that would require public hearings and a local vote before any charter school can open, expand, or be renewed in a community.

The bill would require two public hearings before any charter school action. Outside New York City, a local vote would also be required. In New York City, the decision would go to the Community District Education Council.

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“Public schools belong to the public. And yet right now in New York, one of the biggest decisions a community can face — whether a charter school can open, expand, or continue operating — can happen without the community ever having a meaningful vote. That is fundamentally undemocratic. This legislation restores something that should never have been missing in the first place: local voice, local transparency, and local control," New York State United Teachers Executive Vice President Jaime Ciffone said.

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Officials tell Hudson Valley Post that under the current law, "communities have no meaningful say in whether a charter school opens or expands in their district," despite charter schools impacting "local school budgets, property taxes and the resources available to students in neighborhood public schools."

Supporters believe there is a big difference between how public schools and charter schools operate. Public schools are governed by elected boards, hold open meetings, and are subject to fiscal transparency requirements. Charter schools are run by private, unelected boards, but receive taxpayer dollars.

Michael DeMocker, Getty Images Michael DeMocker, Getty Images

"If taxpayer dollars are being used, then taxpayers should have a seat at the table," Assembly Deputy Speaker Ramos said. "No community should be forced to accept major changes to its public education system through backdoor approvals in Albany."

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