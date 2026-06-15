Manhunt After Spurs Fan Beats New York Teen Into Coma

Police are looking for a Spurs fan who allegedly beat a teenage Knicks fan into a coma.

The NYPD launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted for gang assault after a 17-year-old Knicks fan was beaten into a coma following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Knicks Fan Beaten Into Coma After Historic Comeback

Getty Images Getty Images

Police say it happened on Wednesday night near West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue, just blocks from Madison Square Garden, following the Knicks' historic comeback victory.

Cops say someone yelled "Spurs in 7" outside Juniper Bar near Madison Square Garden when the victim's friend went back at him. The altercation reportedly involved a social media content creator. An individual with the creator attempted to provoke the crowd by yelling, "Spurs in 7".

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That's when a Knicks fan in the crowd responded with profanity. The 17-year-old wasn't the one who shouted back, but was part of the group.

The suspect then allegedly beat and punched the victim. The beating caused the 17-year-old to suffer a seizure and lapse into a coma.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His family has said that he's since woken up from the coma and been taken off a ventilator.

NYPD Needs Help Finding Suspect

NYPD NYPD

Police described the suspect as wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and provided a photo of the alleged suspect.

"This individual punched and kicked the teen," the NYPD wrote on social media.

Anyone with information can DM the NYPD on X, @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS.

Wild Photos Show Huge Stars Going Nuts For Historic Knicks Win

Photos: Wild Crowd Outside Madison Square Garden Leads To 56 Arrests