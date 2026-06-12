Prehistoric Reason For Thunder Rumbles In The Hudson River

Scientists are revealing the bizarre reason why thunderous rumblings are coming from the Hudson River.

When a team of researchers from Cornell first heard the sound, they assumed it was the muffled rumble from trains.

Reason For Thunderous Rumblers From The Hudson River

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Turns out, the thunder sound was coming from an Atlantic sturgeon, one of the river's most ancient and endangered species.

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"It's almost that you feel it more than you hear it," NYSWRI Science Educator Maija Niemistö stated.

A team of researchers confirmed for the first time that Atlantic sturgeon produce a deep, thundering sound when they spawn in the depths of the Hudson.

Researchers believe the thunder is likely caused by males thrashing as they fertilize eggs, with the resonance amplified by their swim bladders.

"These are ancient fish, and the thunder — it's almost like you're brought back in time, because they've been making this sound, communicating with each other, for millions of years," Niemistö added.

Scientists discovered the underwater sound by recording long periods of time with hydrophones, underwater microphones.

The technique, which is described as noninvasive, is commonly used in ocean research but had rarely been applied in freshwater environments like the Hudson River.

More About Atlantic Sturgeon

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An Atlantic sturgeon can grow up to 14 feet long, weigh 800 pounds, and live between 50 and 70 years.

An estimated 6,000 once traveled up the Hudson River each spring to spawn. Today, fewer than 700 remain.

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