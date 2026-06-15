Las Vegas Murder Suspect Found Hiding In Upstate New York

U.S. Marshals Service arrested an alleged murderer from Las Vegas in Upstate New York.

The U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of 21-year-old Kail Hines on Thursday.

Wanted For Murder In Las Vegas

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Federal agents spent days watching a home in Upstate New York before making a move on a fugitive accused of a deadly crime thousands of miles away.

Officials say that Hines is wanted by the North Las Vegas Police Department on an arrest warrant for murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

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Hines is accused of killing 21-year-old Tazzion Benard Jr. in February. Officials say that Hines fatally shot the victim.

Following the fatal shooting, police determined that Hines fled the state of Nevada and was hiding in Upstate New York.

Arrested In Upstate New York

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The North Las Vegas Police Department asked for the U.S. Marshals' help in locating and arresting Hines.

Investigative efforts determined that Hines fled Nevada and was hiding in Utica, New York. It's unclear why he chose Upstate New York.

Officials have yet to say if Hines has any family, friends, or a prior connection to the Utica area that led him to pick Utica.

Arrested At Home In Utica, New York

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Soon, the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force located him at a home on Genesee Street in Utica.

On Thursday, after a period of surveillance, he was taken into custody without incident.

Hines was transported to the Utica Police Department for processing. He is expected to be remanded as a fugitive from justice and pending extradition to Nevada.

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