Buc-ee’s Making Massive Moves That Excites New Yorkers

Buc-ee’s continues to rapidly expand across the United States.

The company is expanding to its 13th state, with a grand opening happening in about a week.

Buc-ee's Expands To Its 13th State

Getty Images Getty Images

A brand-new Buc-ee’s is expected to open in Goodyear, Arizona, on June 22, 2026. Once open, this highly anticipated spot will become the company's westernmost location.

New Yorkers on road trips love this cult-favorite Texas-based travel giant. Family and friends now plan to make a pit-stop at the retail chain that's beloved for its countless fueling stations, endless snacks, BBQ sandwiches, nuggets, jerky, and ultra-clean bathrooms.

Buc-ee's Continues To Expand

Getty Images Getty Images

The company continues to open new locations and push g further north than it's ever been before.

Also opening this year will be stores in Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Benton, Arkansas; and San Marcos, Texas.

Plans are underway to open up new locations in Mebane, North Carolina; Gretna, Nebraska; and Goodyear, Arizona.

On Track for 2027 Opening

Getty Images Getty Images

The company is also actively looking to expand into other states such as Florida and Ohio.

The following locations are on track to open up next year:

Ruston, Louisiana

Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Gallaway, Tennessee

Forsyth, Georgia

Kansas City, Kansas

Lafayette, Louisiana

Tallahassee, Florida

Fort Pierce (St. Lucie), Florida

Openings Expected In 2028 or 2029

Getty Images Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas

These locations have secured recent local government approvals or infrastructure deals but remain in long-term planning:

Mansfield, Ohio

West Memphis, Arkansas

Ocala, Florida

Port Charlotte, Florida

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Hardeeville, South Carolina

Boerne, Texas

New Kent County, Virginia

Stafford County, Virginia

Springville, Utah

According to Buc-ee’s, it takes 18 to 24 months to build a travel center once construction begins.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

11 Must-Try Items At Buc-ees

11 Must-Try Items At Buc-ees

30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's

30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's

Some of the Best Snacks at Buc-ee's

Some of the Best Snacks at Buc-ee's

The Healthiest Things You Can Eat At Buc-ee's