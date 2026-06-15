Buc-ee’s Making Massive Moves That Excites New Yorkers
Buc-ee’s continues to rapidly expand across the United States.
The company is expanding to its 13th state, with a grand opening happening in about a week.
Buc-ee's Expands To Its 13th State
A brand-new Buc-ee’s is expected to open in Goodyear, Arizona, on June 22, 2026. Once open, this highly anticipated spot will become the company's westernmost location.
New Yorkers on road trips love this cult-favorite Texas-based travel giant. Family and friends now plan to make a pit-stop at the retail chain that's beloved for its countless fueling stations, endless snacks, BBQ sandwiches, nuggets, jerky, and ultra-clean bathrooms.
Buc-ee's Continues To Expand
The company continues to open new locations and push g further north than it's ever been before.
Also opening this year will be stores in Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Benton, Arkansas; and San Marcos, Texas.
Plans are underway to open up new locations in Mebane, North Carolina; Gretna, Nebraska; and Goodyear, Arizona.
On Track for 2027 Opening
The company is also actively looking to expand into other states such as Florida and Ohio.
The following locations are on track to open up next year:
- Ruston, Louisiana
- Oak Creek, Wisconsin
- Gallaway, Tennessee
- Forsyth, Georgia
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Fort Pierce (St. Lucie), Florida
Openings Expected In 2028 or 2029
These locations have secured recent local government approvals or infrastructure deals but remain in long-term planning:
- Mansfield, Ohio
- West Memphis, Arkansas
- Ocala, Florida
- Port Charlotte, Florida
- Oak Grove, Kentucky
- Hardeeville, South Carolina
- Boerne, Texas
- New Kent County, Virginia
- Stafford County, Virginia
- Springville, Utah
According to Buc-ee’s, it takes 18 to 24 months to build a travel center once construction begins.
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Gallery Credit: Dan Patrick