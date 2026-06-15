New York Finally Bans “Dancing Policy” From Closing Businesses

New York State is announcing a new law at bars and restaurants across the state that eliminates an "outdated" rule.

The New York State Liquor Authority is calling off the "dancing police."

Governor Hochul Announces New Policy to Eliminate Outdated Restrictions on Dancing in Bars and Restaurants

Photo by Ardian Lumi on Unsplash group of people dancing

You may not have realized, but until now, dancing was only allowed if the venue held a rare and specific government permit.

New Yorkers were never arrested for dancing; the business could be hit with a fancy fine, padlocking, or the loss of its liquor license if police caught customers dancing.

Effective immediately, Gov. Hochul removed the "outdated restrictions" on dancing in bars and restaurants.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“New York’s hospitality industry is unmatched, and our restaurants, bars, and nightlife are a big part of what makes our communities so vibrant,” Hochul stated. “By eliminating this antiquated restriction on dancing, we’re making it easier for businesses to succeed and for New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the energy and excitement that define our state.”

Photo by Axville on Unsplash people partying under disco light

The New York State Liquor Authority will no longer require bars and restaurants to disclose whether dancing will be allowed or consider questions on the application about patron dancing when reviewing on-premises license applications.

"Hallelujah, the State Liquor Authority is calling off the 'dancing police' in bars and restaurants in New York. For nearly 100 years since the repeal of Prohibition, operators of restaurants had to get special permission from the Liquor Authority to permit patrons to dance. In what resembled a scene from the movie 'Footloose' owners would need to stop their customers from dancing or risk getting shut down," Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association Executive Director Scott Wexler said. "With this common sense change the Liquor Authority is removing the shroud from New Yorkers' dance card - so let's dance!”

Liberty, New York Hotel That Inspired Dirty Dancing Destroyed By Fire