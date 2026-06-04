George Washington’s Historic Beer Now Available In New York

George Washington brewed his own beer, and for America's 250th birthday, you New Yorkers can drink it.

America is turning 250 this year, and New York is celebrating with a beer George Washington actually invented.

New York Public Library Recreates George Washington's Beer

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The New York Public Library teamed up with a female-owned NYC brewery called TALEA to produce the Liberty Lager, which is inspired by Washington's original small beer recipe.

“As we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, The New York Public Library is opening its archives, inviting all to come and discuss and experience our shared history—and to taste it,” The New York Public Library’s Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Research Libraries, Brent Reidy, said.

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America's first President wrote the recipe in the back of his military journal in 1757 during the Seven Years' War, when he served as a colonel in the Virginia militia.

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What Does The Beer Taste Like?

The original recipe used bran hops, molasses, and water and came in under three percent alcohol.

The original recipe includes:

Boiling a large sifter full of bran hops for three straight hours.

Straining about 30 gallons of the mixture into a cooler.

Adding three gallons of molasses while the brew was still scalding hot.

Letting it sit until it cooled to just a little warmer than blood temperature.

Mix in a quarter portion of yeast if the weather happens to be cold.

Cover the batch with a blanket and keep it in a cool place for 24 hours.

Pouring it into a cask and leaving the bung open until fermentation was nearly finished.

"By bringing George Washington’s beer recipe out of our archives and into the pint glasses of New Yorkers, we can connect our collection to the public we serve," Reidy added.

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The Liberty Lager, produced by the TALEA Beer Co, is described as being malty with subtle sweetness. It's a six-and-a-half percent amber lager.

"Our goal was to brew an approachable beer that nods to George Washington’s original recipe with subtle maltiness and a hint of hops. We're proud to bring this lager to life together with The New York Public Library," TALEA Co-Founder and Co-CEO said.

Where To Find

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This historic beer is available now for a limited time at TALEA's taprooms, select New York City restaurants and retail outlets.

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