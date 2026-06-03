Foodies don't have to travel far to experience world-class dining. Find out which local hotspots made the prestigious list of the 50 best in all of North America.

North America’s 50 Best Restaurants highlights the best places for dining across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

The first list came out last year, making it the first ranking covering North America.

How List Is Crafted

Brian Jackson Brian Jackson loading...

Anonymous voters from across North America helped craft the list. They are recruited by a group of "industry-leading" Academy Chairs across North America.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Unlike other awards, there is no cost for entry, shortlisting, or attendance. Any style of restaurant in the region is eligible for votes, and restaurants do not have to fit any criteria or tick any pre-ordained boxes to be considered. Voters are simply asked to name their eight best restaurant experiences of any kind, across a two-year polling period," organizers tell Hudson Valley Post.

Over 25% Of North America's Best Restaurants Are Found In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York foodies don't have to leave New York State to feast at the best restaurants in the United States, Canada, or the Caribbean.

That's because over 25 percent of North America’s best 50 restaurants are located in the Empire State, according to new rankings from North America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Below is the full list, including addresses and the most popular items.

Over 25% Of North America's Best Restaurants Found In New York

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024