10,000 Protected Plants Illegally Taken In Upstate New York

The New York State DEC reports poachers were caught with 10,000 illegal ostrich fern fiddleheads in Upstate New York.

Ostrich fern fiddlehead is considered a vulnerable and protected plant in New York.

Finding Fiddleheads, Jefferson County, New York

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DEC Lieutenant Bartoszewski responded to a report of illegal fishing on South Sandy Creek in the Town of Ellisburg. An observant person spotted three people carrying three plastic bags that were dripping with water.

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The water-dripping black garbage bags were then placed into the trunk of a vehicle. The trio then returned to the creek. ECO Maxwell joined Lieutenant Bartoszewski for the investigation and located the vehicle nearby at a DEC fishing access parking lot.

With the help of binoculars, the officers found the group "appearing to harvest something from the ground along its banks," according to the DEC.

The DEC alleges the trio was harvesting fiddleheads from the Ostrich fern, a vulnerable and protected plant in New York State. The trio did not have permission to harvest the fiddleheads on private property as required.

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The DEC reports that a quick count of the harvested fiddleheads determined approximately 10,000 ferns were illegally harvested.

Ostrich fern fiddleheads look like the scrolled neck of a violin, hence the name "fiddlehead." They are a highly prized springtime delicacy that tastes like a blend of asparagus, green beans, and broccoli.

The DEC ticketed the three for unlawfully removing protected plants and using a fishing access site for an activity other than fishing since the trio parked at the fishing access to commit the unlawful acts.

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