Young Girl Fatally Struck by Hummer In The Hudson Valley

A young girl from the Hudson Valley died after she was hit by a Hummer.

The 8-year-old was hit while riding her bicycle in the Lower Hudson Valley on Tuesday evening.

8-Year-Old Fatally Hit By Hummer In Rockland County, New York

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Police say it happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Ravenna Drive and Tiffin Lane in the northeast section of the Town of Ramapo.

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Arriving officers were told that an 8-year-old girl from Ramapo was riding her bicycle near her home when she was hit by a 2025 GMC Hummer, driven by a 34-year-old Ramapo resident.

The unnamed girl was rushed to Nyack Hospital by Hatzoloh Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

No Charges Filed, Police Seek Witnesses

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As of this writing, no charges have been filed against the driver of the Hummer. Police say that the 34-year-old driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit. Police add that more information may be made available after the completion of their investigation.

Authorities are now hoping witnesses come forward to help with the investigation. Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

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