Hudson Valley, New York Dad Killed In Park, Killer Sentenced

A Dutchess County man is spending 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing a father of two in a park.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi just announced the sentencing in Dutchess County Court.

Dutchess County Sentenced Following Death In A Park

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Shrone Wright, 52, of Poughkeepsie, who's also known as "On Sight" on the streets of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the stabbing death of William Gearhart.

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Wright got into a physical fight with Gearhart before stabbing him once in the torso in late 2024.

After nine days of testimony and three hours of deliberation, A Dutchess County jury concluded Wright caused Gearhart's death without justification.

Murder In City Of Poughkeepsie Park, New York

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The fatal stabbing happened on Nov. 6 around 9:45 p.m. at Pershing Avenue Park.

"William Gearhart lost his life as the result of a senseless and needless act of violence in a City of Poughkeepsie park. The jury carefully weighed the evidence and held the defendant accountable for that fatal act," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Gearhart, a father of two, was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was 50 at the time of his death.

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"While nothing can restore Mr. Gearhart to his family, this conviction and sentence should send a strong message that violence of this kind will be met with accountability in Dutchess County. I want to commend the jurors for their service and thank the prosecutors, investigators, and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to seek justice in this case," Parisi added.

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