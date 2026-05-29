Why a Brutal 2001 Hudson Valley Murder Will Never See Trial

New DNA evidence is being credited with helping solve a 24-year-old homicide case in the Hudson Valley.

However, the alleged killer will never see a trial.

24-Year-Old Homicide Solved In New Windsor, New York

24-Year-Old New Windsor, New York Cold Case

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In February 2024, investigators from the New Windsor Police Department and the FBI's New York Hudson Valley office traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they lawfully obtained a DNA sample from an alleged suspect.

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In April 2026, police interviewed the alleged suspect, 58-year-old Robert Young, in Myrtle Beach. He denied any involvement in Smith's murder.

Suspect Commits Suicide, Charges Can't Be Filed

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Shortly after speaking with Young, he was found dead in South Carolina.

Local authorities determined the death was a suicide.

Officials claim Young was likely responsible for the December 2001 killing of Nancy Smith. Because he died before any charges could be filed, the evidence developed over 25 years will never be heard in court.

No prosecution can move forward. Investigators still don't know the motive for Smith's murder.

"This investigation reflects the unwavering commitment of the members of our department," New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri said. "We never stopped pursuing evidence in this case, following leads, and utilizing advancements in forensic technology in an effort to advance this investigation and provide long-awaited answers for Nancy and her family."

Officials hope the news can give Smith's family some closure.

"While nothing can ever undo the terrible loss suffered by Nancy Smith's family and loved ones, it is my hope that the extensive efforts undertaken and the significant investigative developments achieved over the course of these 25 years may provide them with some measure of peace," New Windsor Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti said.

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